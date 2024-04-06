Hall of Fame: Wisconsin's Bo Ryan selected for top basketball honor

Bo Ryan (Photo by John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - Bo Ryan, the winningest head coach in Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball history, has been selected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's 2024 induction class.

According to Wisconsin Athletics, Ryan is the third person with ties to the men's basketball program to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

"I'm grateful and humbled by an honor like this, but I sincerely believe that this is a reflection of the contributions of so many people that have helped me in my career," Ryan said in a statement via Wisconsin Basketball.

Upon retiring in 2015, Ryan finished his collegiate coaching career 26th on the NCAA's all-time wins list with 747 – including 364 over his 14-plus seasons with the Badgers, according to Wisconsin Athletics.

Ryan won more games than any head coach in program history, according to Wisconsin Athletics, and has the best winning percentage in Big Ten history among coaches who spent more than four seasons at the helm. He led the men's basketball team to seven conference titles, back-to-back Final Fours and a national championship game appearance in 2015. He was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year four times.

Ryan is one of 13 people – including players, coaches and contributors – named to the 2024 induction class, which will be enshrined in August.

