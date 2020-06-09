The Pro Football Hall of Fame reopened to visitors today. It closed March 16 amid coronavirus concerns.

The better news for the Hall of Fame: Its Hall of Fame weekend Aug. 6-8 remains a go.

“One of the things we’re hoping for, and that we’re willing to do, is to almost be the test case for the NFL,” Rich Desrosiers, VP of communications for the Hall, told Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com. “Give us the green light, and we’ll show folks how it can be done safely for fans, safely for participants and safely for the employees here. We feel very positive about the prospects of this happening in early August.”

The Hall of Fame Game between the Cowboys and Steelers is scheduled to kickoff the preseason schedule followed two days later by the first of two enshrinement ceremonies this year.

The Hall sold more than 20,000 game tickets within a half-hour of when they went on sale, and fans have purchased more than 10,000 tickets to the enshrinement ceremony.

However, several things still must happen before then. The NFL and the state of Ohio are among the parties that will have to sign off on the weekend happening, and happening with fans.

Sports stadiums in the state of Ohio still aren’t open.

July 1 appears the likely deadline for a final decision on the weekend, Jones reports. The Hall has considered several contingency plans.

Hall of Fame weekend still scheduled to take place with fans in the stands originally appeared on Pro Football Talk