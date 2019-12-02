Hall of Fame unveils display celebrating Nationals World Series run

Can't get enough of reminiscing about the Nationals' magical World Series run this October? Well, you're in luck.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, NY has unveiled an exhibit dedicated to the Nats' championship-winning team.

Autumn Glory, the museum's annual tribute to the World Series champions, displays several notable artifacts from the Nationals' first-ever title win.

Per the Hall of Fame's announcement, some of the items include:

- The ball hit by Howie Kendrick off the right field foul pole for the go-ahead home run in Game 7

- A jersey worn by World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg in his Game 6 victory

- A cap worn by starting pitcher Max Scherzer in Game 7

- The ball hit by Juan Soto for his Game 1 home run

- A hoodie worn by manager Dave Martinez

- A bat used by Anthony Rendon

- The spikes worn by Kurt Suzuki

- The glove used by reliever Fernando Rodney

- "Baby Shark" plush toy

















There are a few other pieces from the rest of the MLB postseason beyond just the World Series. The Nationals equipment on display from prior to the World Series is no surprise -- The bat used by Howie Kendrick to hit his grand slam in Game 5 of the NLDS.

If you're a baseball fan in general, a trip to Cooperstown is a common bucket list item. For Nats fans this year, it's an absolute must.

The display will be up until the conclusion of the 2020 postseason.

