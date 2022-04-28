Hall of Fame TE Tony Gonzalez to announce Chiefs’ Round 2 draft picks

NFL Legends announcing draft picks has become the new norm for the second day of the draft.

In the past, the Kansas City Chiefs have had Willie Lanier, Priest Holmes, Carlos Carson, Will Shields and others announce draft picks in the second round. Hall of Fame TE Tony Gonzalez, one of the greatest draft picks in franchise history, is set to announce picks in Round 2 of the 2022 NFL draft according to a recent NFL press release. It’s unclear if Gonzalez will announce both of the Chiefs’ picks (No. 50 and No. 62), but we’re going to work under the assumption that he is.

A former first-round draft pick out of Cal in 1997, Gonzalez played with the Chiefs through the 2008 season and played 17 seasons in the league. He is known as one of the most prolific tight ends in NFL history, earning recognition in the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his accomplishment. He made the Pro Bowl 14 times and holds many NFL records, including for career receiving yards by a tight end (15,127). Gonzalez owned the Chiefs’ single-season record for receiving yards and receptions, but those records are now owned by Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill respectively.

This should be an exciting experience for the newest players coming to Kansas City. It’ll be encouraging and exciting to hear their names called by one of the all-time great Chiefs players who etched their greatness in both franchise and league annals.

A few other former Chiefs, RB Marcus Allen and CB Darrelle Revis, will be announcing picks for the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets.

