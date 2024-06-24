Hall of Fame racer John Force hurt when car blows up at Virginia Motorsports Park Sunday

This video image shows the car of Hall of Fame drag racer John Force blowing up as it crossed the finish line Sunday, June 23, 2024, during the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie County. Force was pulled from the wreckage and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

DINWIDDIE − Hall of Fame drag racer John Force was hurt Sunday afternoon when his car exploded at the finish line at Virginia Motorsports Park, the National Hot Rod Association said.

The extent of the 75-year-old Force's injuries were not immediately released. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

"During the first round of Funny Car eliminations at the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals on Sunday at Virginia Motorsports Park, John Force’s Funny Car suffered an engine explosion at the finish line and then crossed the centerline, striking both guard walls before coming to a stop," HHRA said in a statement. "Force was alert and was examined onsite by the NHRA Medical Team before being transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation."

The crash came on the final day of the Virginia Nationals series. It was the first time the race had been held at the track on U.S. Route 1 since 2020.

Video from NHRA showed Force's car as it burst into flames while crossing the finish line. It then veered out of control across the track before it struck a Jersey wall.

The impact sent his car back across the track where it hit the other Jersey wall and completely crumpled.

Rescue crews were able to get him out of the wreckage. He was last seen being stretchered to a waiting ambulance.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately released.

Force is a legend on the Funny Car drag circuit. During his 46-year career, he has won 157 races, the latest one coming three weeks ago in New Hampshire.

The term "Funny Car" applies to a specific class of organized drag racing. The automotive bodies are usually tilted upward and built on a custom-made chassis. Unlike traditional drag cars, Funny Cars have their engines in the front of the vehicle.

