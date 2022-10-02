Hall of Fame QB Terry Bradshaw says he was treated for bladder and skin cancers

Terry Bradshaw has been a "Fox NFL Sunday" mainstay for almost three decades.

But some fans pointed out recently that the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback hasn't looked himself during the first few shows of the 2022 season. On Sunday, Bradshaw shared why.

“I ran out of breath and Howie [Long] helped me off and a lot of people have asked what’s wrong with me, what’s happened to me physically," he said Sunday. "I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life."

The former Pittsburgh Steeler was diagnosed with bladder cancer in November 2021 and a rare form of skin cancer in his neck in March of this year. After separate treatments for each diagnosis, the NFL legend said he's cancer-free.

“Folks, I may not look my old self, but I feel like my old self,” Bradshaw said on Sunday's broadcast. “I’m cancer-free. I’m feeling great.”

During today's show, Terry Bradshaw shared that he has been battling cancer over the past year. As of today, he is cancer free, and he discussed his fight and plan for the future: pic.twitter.com/RSwVxlXC97 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

Yale University Medical Center treated Bradshaw's bladder cancer and MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston treated the Merkel Cell tumor in Bradshaw's neck, Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw played 14 seasons with the Steelers, winning four Super Bowls in a six-year span (1974-79). He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1989.

After his playing days, Bradshaw joined FOX Sports in 1994 and spent the last 28 years as an analyst and co-host. He currently sits on the panel with host Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson.

"We know what you have been going through and you are the ultimate teammate," Strahan said. "We are just so happy that you are here and we are happy you are cancer-free. You are going to give a lot of hope to a lot people out there who are going through something similar."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Terry Bradshaw says he was treated for bladder, skin cancers