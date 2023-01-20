Hall of Fame QB Joe Namath would let Aaron Rodgers wear retired number with Jets

Some of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history have worn No. 12 on their jerseys. And now one of them appears willing to take his out of retirement for another.

Appearing on Tiki & Tierney on WFAN Radio, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath said he'd allow his number out of retirement should Aaron Rodgers wind up with the New York Jets in 2023.

“I hope it can come true but it’s farfetched,” Namath told Tiki & Tierney Thursday. “I know (Jets owner) Mr. Johnson is trying to get a quarterback, and if there’s a way he can get Rodgers … I’m a big Rodgers fan. I noticed he wears No. 12, of course.”

Namath had his No. 12 jersey retired in 1985. Rodgers has worn the same number since he came into the league as a rookie in 2005.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wears No. 12, just like Joe Namath.

PACKERS: Aaron Rodgers' return to Green Bay is far from a given

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get exclusive content in your inbox

“It’s on ownership, and it’s different ownership, it’s different people,” Namath said. “I sure like Rodgers. If he’s there, yeah, I want him to wear his number. We establish ourselves and we got a real respect for our numbers. Aaron Rodgers … it would be great to have him in New York.”

The Jets, who finished just two games out of a playoff spot, could be in the market for a quarterback after second-year starter Zach Wilson — the second overall pick in 2021 — struggled this season.

Rodgers was noncommittal about his future in the NFL and the Green Bay Packers, with whom he has started at quarterback since the 2008 season. If he decides to keep playing, the 39-year-old could be looking for a new home in 2023.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Namath would allow Aaron Rodgers to wear retired number with Jets