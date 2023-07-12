Hall of Fame names 31 semifinalists in Senior category

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Seniors Committee has announced the group of semifinalists eligible for election to the Hall in 2024.

The 12-member committee has advanced 31 players to the next round. That group will be whittled down to 12 players later this month and up to three players will be selected for consideration by the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee at its annual meeting.

Having three players up for election is a change from past years as the pool has been expanded from two to three for the next three elections.

Former 49ers running back Roger Craig is one of the semifinalists. Craig was the first player in league history to gain 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season and he won three Super Bowls during his time with San Francisco.

The rest of the semifinalists are quarterback Ken Anderson, running back Ottis Anderson, linebacker Carl Banks, linebacker Maxie Baughan, running back Larry Brown, wide receiver Mark Clayton, quarterback Charlie Conerly, wide receiver Henry Ellard, linebacker Randy Gradishar, cornerback Lester Hayes, offensive lineman Chris Hinton, running back/defensive back Cecil Isbell, tackle Joe Jacoby, kick returner Billy "White Shoes" Johnson, tackle Mike Kenn, guard Bob Kuchenberg, tackle George Kunz, defensive back Albert Lewis, defensive end Jim Marshall, linebacker Clay Matthews Jr., defensive tackle Steve McMichael, cornerback Eddie Meador, wide receiver Stanley Morgan, linebacker Tommy Nobis, wide receiver Art Powell, wide receiver Sterling Sharpe, special teamer Steve Tasker, wide receiver Otis Taylor, cornerback Everson Walls, and tackle/defensive tackle Al Wistert.