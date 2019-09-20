Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa remaining with Red Sox

The Red Sox aren't fully cleaning house of Dave Dombrowski's top lieutenants -- Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa has agreed to remain with the organization, per an industry source.

La Russa arrived as a special assistant to Dombrowski, but he ingratiated himself to the entire baseball operations department. A constant presence at Fenway Park and a frequent observer on the road, La Russa served not only as a sounding board for manager Alex Cora, but anyone in the organization who wanted to draw on his 56 years of big league experience.

A three-time World Series champion and four-time Manager of the Year, the 74-year-old La Russa made an effort to get to know even lower-tenured members of the front office, often over dinner. He didn't push his views so much as make himself available, earning respect throughout the organization for both his demeanor and his insight.

The news on La Russa comes one day after the Red Sox parted ways with Frank Wren, one of Dombrowski's top assistants, and a former general manager of the Braves.

The news that the Red Sox were in talks to keep La Russa was first reported by the MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

