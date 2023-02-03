Hall of Fame LB Ray Lewis discusses being AFC defensive coordinator in the Pro Bowl Games
The number of diagnosed concussions in the NFL went up during the 2022 season. The NFL announced on a Friday conference call that there were 149 concussions this season. That’s 18 percent more that the 126 diagnosed concussions in 2021. During the call, the league said that there were more in-game concussion evaluations than in [more]
George Kittle always makes sure the vibes are in good shape on the 49ers' sideline. Even in a season-ending 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
See what Rob Gronkowski had to say to Tom Brady following the GOAT's second retirement announcement
This was Bill Belichick's statement regarding Tom Brady's retirement on Wednesday.
Jimmy Garoppolo seems to be on his way out from the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent. Could these five teams make the call?
Dan Orlovsky unleashed a take regarding 49ers great Joe Montana that was so hot, it might have inadvertently scalded him as well.
A full week of coaching Shrine Bowl practices allowed the Patriots to do plenty of scouting, and it appears they came out of Las Vegas particularly fond of three players.
Should Vic Fangio buy a boat? A house on the beach? Open a little restaurant? The man can do whatever he wants after Stephen Ross opened up his big Dolphin wallet.
Charles McDonald's third mock draft this cycle is loaded with intrigue. Are you happy with your team's selection?
A recent report suggests that Arizona Cardinals coaching candidates are steering clear of the position because of quarterback Kyler Murray.
The Eagles are gearing up for Super Bowl LVII but it's going to be a busy offseason too. By Dave Zangaro
NFL rumors suggest Ryan Poles may trade the Bears No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are five teams that may come calling for the chance to draft a quarterback.
The Houston Texans make a deal with the Chicago Bears to grab No. 1 overall in the latest Pro Football Focus mock draft.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that buzz is building on the Saints potentially teaming up with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr:
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Super Bowl 57 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Aaron Rodgers: "What's becoming clear is a trade feels more possible than ever."
Patrick Mahomes said Thursday the penalty was absolutely the correct call: “It was probably the furthest I’ve been out of bounds before I’ve been hit.”
Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones said "we don’t want teams without quarterbacks in these games where 50 million people are watching.”
The soon-to-be-former Raiders QB is enjoying the Pro Bowl.
During the 1993 Pro Bowl, Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman played only part of the game and didn’t stick around until the end, explaining that he had a flight to catch and couldn’t stay in Hawaii. That didn’t go over well with the league office at the time, but Aikman believes he did the right thing. [more]