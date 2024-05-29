Hall of Fame honors 2024 track & field athletes at induction ceremony

May 29—STAFF REPORTS

HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Three relays, a contributor to county track and field, plus four individual performers were inducted into the Track & Field and Cross Hall of Fame on Sunday evening at SPIRE Academy.

An amazing period of Ashtabula County Track and Field history was celebrated as three Geneva High School girls relay times were honored for their efforts.

Bobby McQuoid, coach from 2005 to 2020, introduced his athletes and detailed their accomplishments which included the 2015 unofficial high school national championship team that broke nine minutes at a postseason meet in North Carolina.

At least five athletes competed at the Division I college level during those 15 years.

McQuoid said the 2015 team was disappointed several weeks earlier at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Track and Field Championships in Columbus when anchor Brittany Aveni was unable to hold on to a lead and finished second in the 4X800-meter relay.

He said she had gone out to fast and struggled to maintain pace at the state meet, but several weeks later the girls regrouped on one of the biggest track and field stages in the country.

Aveni, Emily Deering, Summer Arndt and Dareion Marrison were the winning team and also were inducted for their performances the same year in the 4X400 relay.

The third team was the 2014 4X800 relay team that included Marrison, Aveni, Deering and Hailey VanHoy Hanchosky.

Aveni went on to compete at Duke University where she qualified for several Division I National Collegiate Athletic Association championships and an Olympic trials. She also ran on an indoor World Championship 4X400 relay team in Europe.

Frank Roskovics, who taught and coached at Harbor High School, was honored posthumously for his work in organizing track invitationals at Harbor and the county and district track meets.

Roskovics also coached girls volleyball and basketball for many years and was the founder and president of the Ashtabula County Women's Scholar-Athlete Association.

The four individual performers honored were: Matt McBride (2019 graduate) of Conneaut High School; Noah Glavickas (2017 graduate) of Grand Valley High School; Jim Shaughnessy (1954 graduate) of Harbor High School and Ally Thompson (2016 graduate) of Geneva High School.

McBride literally arrived at the facility after a quick ride from the airport after competing on Saturday at the Division III NCAA Track and Field Championships in South Carolina.

McBride thanked his family and said the sport has provided him with many life lessons over more than a decade in the sport.

McBride was 2019 Division II state 400 champ with a time of 47.91 after finishing third the previous year in a time of 49.22.

McBride went on to Mount Union where in 2022 he anchored his 4X400 relay team to a Division III national championship. That championship meet was held less than 300 yards from the banquet facility at SPIRE Academy.

Shaughnessy is deceased, and his brother, Don accepted the award for him.

Don said his brother was second in the mile run two years in a row.

Thompson finished second in the OHSSA Division I pole vault competition with a leap of 13-0 in 2016 after finishing third with a vault of 12-0 the previous year. She also holds the county record of 13-4.50.

Glavickas was a 2016 Division II state runner-up in the 800 run with a time of 1:53.7 and suffered some injuries that slowed his senior year and college career.

Long-time board president and track official Ron Weaver presented the 2024 county track and field qualifiers.

Also, Ashtabula Distance Runners' Club board member Jim Swaney presented scholarships to four county runners: Mya Evangelista of Geneva; JR Hutchison, of Conneaut; Rowen Jenkins, of Pymatuning Valley and Bryan Lopez, Lakeside.