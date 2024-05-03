The Hall of Fame game has usually brought good luck for the Bears. Here's how
The Hall of Fame game is an annual preseason game set for teams with notable members entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame that season.
This season, the Bears and Texans headline the matchup for the Hall of Fame game. For the Bears, they will watch Steve "Mongo" McMichael, Devin Hester and Julius Peppers enter the Hall of Fame. The Texans will watch all-time great receiver Andre Johnson enter the Hall.
For the Bears, the Hall of Fame game has always provided them with a little extra luck heading into the regular season. Of the five times the Bears have played in the coveted preseason game, they've made the playoffs in four of the regular seasons following their appearance.
Will the Bears go to the playoffs this season? They play in the Hall of Fame game this preseason.
Here's the Bears' history from the game.
Year
Hall of Fame game
Regular Season record
Postseason
1968
Bears 30, Cowboys 24
7-7
N/A
1977
Bears 20, Jets 6
9-5
Lost Divisional Round
1990
Bears 13, Browns 0
11-5
Lost Divisional Round
2005
Bears 27, Dolphins 24
11-5
Lost Divisional Round
2018
Ravens 17, Bears 16
12-4
Lost Wild Card
