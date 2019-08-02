Ladies and gentlemen, the NFL is back. The Falcons are taking on the Broncos in the Hall of Fame Game, and for football fanatics from the DMV area, a lot of these faces might look familiar.

The most obvious is Joe Flacco, the Super Bowl MVP for the Ravens in 2012 who's now quarterback for Denver. Former Redskins safety Su'a Cravens now plays for the Broncos along with receiver Nick Williams, who was drafted by Washington in 2013 but only played one year with the team.

Adam Gettis, a right guard who played with the Redskins for the first two years of his career (2012-2013), is now blocking for Matt Ryan on the Falcons.

The University of Virginia is representing well on the Atlanta sideline. Quarterbacks Kurt Benkert and Matt Schaub along with receiver Olamide Zaccheaus were all Cavaliers before making it to the NFL.

Even on the coaching staff, there are some ex-Redskins. Ben Kotwica, the Falcons special teams coach, held the same position with the Redskins last season. Chris Morgan, Atlanta's offensive line coach, was an assistant in Washington from 2011-13.

Ravens legend Ed Reed and Redskins legend Champ Bailey are both at the game as well, as they're being enshrined in the Hall of Fame this year.

The Hall of Fame Game was meaningless, but not for fans of DMV athletes originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington