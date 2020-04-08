The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game would be the first game affected if the NFL pushes back its schedule. The NFL hasn’t done that, at least not yet, and the Hall of Fame said Wednesday that its four-day weekend of festivities remains a go for now.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame is planning on kicking off the NFL’s season in Canton on August 6th at the Hall of Fame Game with a full and safe schedule of Enshrinement activities for the best four days in football,” the Hall of Fame said in a statement. “If the NFL season is delayed for any reason, we will adapt accordingly.”

The Hall of Fame Game, featuring the Cowboys and Steelers in the first exhibition game of the 2020 season, is scheduled for Aug. 6. The enshrinement ceremony, one of two for this year, is scheduled for Aug. 8.

The NFL remains focused on the April 23-25 draft, which will proceed without any public events and with team officials at their homes. Offseason programs, which were scheduled to begin two days ago for the five teams with new head coaches, are delayed and expected to be virtual with no on-field work.

Earlier this week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he didn’t know whether the NFL season would start on time in September. It seems COVID-19 is going to set the schedule for everything in our lives for the near future.

Hall of Fame Game, enshrinement still on schedule for now originally appeared on Pro Football Talk