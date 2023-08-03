Hall of Fame Game, Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets: No. 3 QBs, 3rd-round WRs and rookies

CANTON — The Browns will make their pseudo preseason debut on Thursday night in what should be a pseudo home game 60 miles south of their actual home.

Why label it a "pseudo" debut? Because the Browns' appearance against the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium will involve a whole lot of players who most likely won't be on the roster when the regular season kicks off on Sept. 10.

That's not just true for the Browns, either. The Jets will also be using Thursday's game as a way to get an extensive look at the players fighting it out for the bottom third of the eventual 53-man roster.

"I think the biggest thing is you want your players to play fast," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday. "You want them to give a great accounting of themselves, and you don't want to slow them down with a lot of scheme. I know (Jets) coach (Robert) Saleh has a very similar approach to this, so it'll be a great opportunity to challenge our guys.

"But you don't want to bog them down by scheme. You want them to be able to play fast."

Browns offensive players take the field before playing the New York Jets on Sept. 18, 2022 in Cleveland.

So anyone expecting to see a quarterback matchup between Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers is likely to be disappointed. If Kellen Mond vs. Zach Wilson or Dorian Thompson-Robinson vs. Tim Boyle was what you were looking forward to, you're in luck.

Stefanski was expected to make a final decision on who's in and who's out well before Thursday's 8 p.m. kickoff. The expectation is that no offensive or defensive starters will play in the game, and as well as a handful of key reserves.

That doesn't mean there aren't things to watch for in the Browns' first appearance in Canton since the expansion franchise's inaugural game in 1999. Here are just a few of them:

Kellen Mond and Dorian Thompson-Robinson making their Cleveland Browns debuts

The reality of the Browns' upcoming regular season is that it all comes down to Watson's performance. So why is the play of the two quarterbacks likely fighting it out for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart worthy of attention?

The unknown is a major factor at play. Kellen Mond's been with the Browns since being picked up off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings last Aug. 31, while Dorian Thompson-Robinson was a fifth-round pick in April's draft.

Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) calls a play during rookie minicamp May 12 in Berea.

Neither has ever played a snap in any kind of game for the Browns. Both have, in their own ways, been intriguing projects for the team.

There's a good chance one of them may also end up being the backup to Watson in 2024. So might as well see what you've got here in an extensive showcase.

Take your pick of the Cleveland Browns' third-round wide receivers

There will be no Amari Cooper or Elijah Moore Thursday night. Tight ends David Njoku and, most likely, Harrison Bryant as well.

So who's going to be on display on the receiving end of the passes from either Mond or Thompson-Robinson? A laundry list of former third-round Browns draft picks.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz participates in a drill during training camp Tuesday in Berea.

Cedric Tillman was taken in the third round of April's draft, and the rookie's likely to be the player expected to play the most in the regular season who'll also get some substantial run Thursday. That should at least provide a glimpse at what attracted the Browns to take the University of Tennessee product at No. 74 overall.

The previous two years, the Browns have taken Anthony Schwartz (in 2021) and David Bell (in 2022) in the third round. For the former, this preseason is a fish-or-cut-bait opportunity, while the latter, who is most likely on the safe side of the bubble, needs to take a step forward to show he's in the long-term plans.

Cleveland Browns' backup offensive tackles, including Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and Dawand Jones

The Browns feel very good about their starting offensive line. They feel pretty good about the interior backups, even while acknowledging a drop-off in ability.

The backup tackle spots? That's likely the biggest conundrum up front.

Third-year pro James Hudson III has earned his share of early plaudits from both Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. He was fine during the first two regular-season games last year filling in for right tackle Jack Conklin as he worked into game shape.

Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan talks with tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. at rookie minicamp May 12 in Berea.

The real question is about Jones and/or Wheatley. The former is the massive Ohio State product taken in April's fourth round who has admittedly been a project, while the latter is the returning practice-squad player who's had bright moments through the offseason and early part of training camp.

It's unlikely the Browns keep both. So every rep they can get, especially against real opponents, is a critical means to evaluate.

The mishmash of linebackers behind Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki

If there is one position where the Browns may actually run with some players who could actually be on the regular-season two-deep, it is at linebacker. That's not to say they will Thursday, but it's certainly possible.

Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki aren't playing because they're still working their way back from the injuries that ended last season. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah isn't either because he's a starter, while Matthew Adams is still recovering from a calf injury sustained last week.

Browns linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) celebrates with teammates after recovering a Bears fumble during a preseason game Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland.

But what about Jacob Phillips, Tony Fields II and/or Jordan Kunaszyk? If they don't play Thursday, then the only other healthy linebacker remaining on the entire roster are rookies Mohamoud Diabate and Charlie Thomas III.

Unless the plan is to play a nickel look the entire game with two rookies at linebacker, then you're probably going to see at least a couple of those more experienced players. Considering the way the Browns ended last season at that spot, it's probably good to know everyone on the roster.

Siaki Ika, Isaiah McGuire, Isaiah Thomas getting some early run up front

Two rookies who could see a lot of playing time, especially in the first half, Thursday are defensive linemen Siaki Ika and Isaiah McGuire. Given the need for more depth at both tackle and end, getting a good look at the two members of the 2023 draft class is going to be vitally important.

Another one likely to watch for is second-year pro Isaiah Thomas. The former seventh-round pick in 2022 flashed at times last year, but still finds himself on the bubble at this point in time.

Siaki Ika runs a drill at Browns rookie minicamp May 12 in Berea.

While the Browns are going to rest the likes of Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith and Dalvin Tomlinson, those younger players haven't built up the cache just yet to earn the night off. That just gives them a great opportunity to make an impression, even if it's against backup Jets offensive linemen as well.

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on Twitter at @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: HOF Game, Browns vs. Jets: No. 3 QBs and lots of rookies