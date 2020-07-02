Hall of Fame finally gets Harold Carmichael enshrinement correct

We finally know when Harold Carmichael is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

And this time the Hall of Fame got it right.

The Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that the Eagles great will be formally enshrined in the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 7, 2021, along with the rest of the special 20-man Centennial Class that was originally scheduled to be inducted this fall.

Carmichael and the rest of the Centennial Class, selected by a special committee to commemorate the NFL's 100th anniversary, were originally scheduled to be enshrined on Sept. 18, in a separate ceremony 1 1/2 months after the regular Hall of Fame weekend activities.

This year's Hall of Fame Game and all the ceremonies were postponed till next summer because of concerns about COVID-19.

Carmichael had been eligible since 1989 but was finally voted into the Hall in January. Despite ranking 5th in NFL history in catches when he retired, this was the first time he had ever been a finalist.

During his 11 years as a full-time player with the Eagles - from 1973 through 1983 - Carmichael led the NFL in yards (8,414), touchdowns (77) and catches (549).

The Hall of Fame announced that next summer's Hall of Fame weekend will run from Aug. 5-9. It's being billed as "Twice the Fun in '21," so presumably the 2020 and 2021 classes will both be enshrined during that five-day stretch.

The Hall of Fame is open and a display honoring the 20 Centennial Class inductees is now up.

Three artifacts from Carmichael's brilliant career are now on display: His Eagles warmup jacket and pants, a pair of game-used high tops and the football he caught on Nov. 4, 1979, that extended his streak of consecutive games with a reception to 109, which broke the record of 108 set by Danny Abramowicz of the Saints and 49ers from 1967 through 1973.

Going into the Hall posthumously as part of the Centennial Class is Moorestown native Steve Sabol, who founded NFL Films along with his father Ed.

