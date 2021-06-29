Hall of Fame displaying Aaron Rodgers’ 2020 uniform to honor MVP season

Now on display at the Hall: @AaronRodgers12' uniform to commemorate him winning the 2020 MVP award. Rodgers completed over 70 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards and a 48-5 TD-to-INT ratio.@packers | @NFL pic.twitter.com/8Nj139sCCl — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) June 28, 2021

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is honoring Aaron Rodgers’ MVP season in 2020 with a display in Canton.

The exhibit features a full road uniform of Rodgers, including the Packers’ traditional gold helmet, white uniform and gold pants.

Rodgers won his third NFL MVP in 2020 after throwing 48 touchdown passes and just five interceptions. He led the NFL in completion percentage and passer rating. His 121.5 passer rating ranked second all-time, trailing only his 2011 season.

The text at the exhibit reads: “Aaron Rodgers won the Associated Press’ Most Valuable Player award for the 2020 season. His win came by a lofty margin as he garnered 44 of 48 votes. Rodgers completed over 70 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards and a 48-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. His passer rating finished just one point below his first MVP season of 2011, nearly a decade prior to Rodgers’ most recent accomplishment at 37 years old, and he led the league in the category in 2020 at 121.5.”

The Packers finished 13-3 and won the NFC North for a second consecutive season.

Rodgers became just the sixth player in NFL history to win NFL MVP at least three times, joining Peyton Manning, Johnny Unitas, Brett Favre and Tom Brady.

He said it “meant a lot” to win his third and join the exclusive club.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is located in Canton, Ohio.

