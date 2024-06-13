Hall of Fame coaches Curtis, Mask talk Super 7 memories, visitor locker rooms at Alabama and Auburn

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hall of Fame football coaches Terry Curtis and Steve Mask were driving to their annual beach trip with friends on Wednesday when the Alabama High School Athletic Association officially announced that the “Super 7” will no longer be held at the University of Alabama and Auburn University.

“Even though we kind of knew this day was coming with the playoffs and all, it’s really sad for those kids,” Curtis told WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli via a zoom call from the beach.

The Super 7’s move out of the SEC stadium’s has been a hot topic since the college football playoff expansion — due to the possibility of the Tide and Tigers hosting a postseason game. Curtis and Mask have plenty of memories (and hardware) from state title games played at Bryant-Denny and Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“It was a great experience at Auburn and Alabama. The history of both stadiums, to have the opportunity to look around and say ‘geez, I’m actually coaching a game at Bryant-Denny or Jordan-Hare,’ it was a great experience,” said Mask.

“The kids loved it. It was very, very exciting,” said Curtis, who also serves on the AHSAA’s Central Board of Control. “I know people complained about the stadium being so big, but those kids would not give up those experiences for for anything.”

Curtis is the winningest coach in Alabama high school football history. He’s led UMS-Wright to eight state titles in 25 years. Mask, now the head coach at Theodore, won four ‘blue maps’ while leading the St. Paul’s program.

“When we won in 2014, it was the only time we played at Auburn,” said Mask. “I remember that’s the game we were in that visitor’s locker room and there was no hot water in the visitor’s restroom. After I got dowsed (by the traditional Gatorade bath) I was thinking I was going to take a shower and get warm, I got colder!”

Like Mask, coach Curtis also mentioned the visitor locker rooms at Bama and Auburn.

“The biggest excitement for me really was being in the home dressing room. The difference in the home and visitor’s dressing room is such a shock,” Curtis recalled with a chuckle.

Birmingham will host the Super 7 Championship games this December. The AHSAA will explore rotating the event to different cities including Mobile. Danny Corte with the Mobile Sports Authority says the Port City would provide an ideal location for football fans — Curtis and Mask agree.

“I think it’s exciting. Mobile, Birmingham, Troy, whatever. I know the economic impact is unbelievable when you get 14 (teams) and with flag football now, you really get 18 teams into your town playing football games. Hopefully Mobile will get involved with it,” said Curtis.

