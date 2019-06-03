Hall of Fame ballot includes four FCS Awards winners

(STATS) - The announcement of the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame class will help cap off this year's 150th anniversary celebration in college football.

A list of 215 candidates was announced Monday with the 2020 ballot including 76 players and five coaches from the FBS level and 101 players and 33 coaches from the FCS and other divisional levels.

The class will be announced in January leading into the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans. Its members will be inducted during the National Football Foundation's annual awards dinner on Dec. 8, 2020 in New York.

Among the FCS candidates are three former Walter Payton Award winners, quarterbacks Steve McNair (1994) of Alcorn State and Tony Romo (2002) of Eastern Illinois and running back Archie Amerson (1996) of Northern Arizona, and 1999 Buck Buchanan Award winner and defensive tackle Al Lucas of then-Troy State. STATS presents these two major player awards in the FCS.

A total of 5.33 million individuals have played college football since Princeton and Rutgers participated in the first game on Nov. 6, 1869. The College Football Hall of Fame consists of 1,010 players and 219 coaches.