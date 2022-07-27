Hall of Fame announces finalists in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has narrowed down the lists of candidates for election in 2023’s vote in the Seniors and Coach/Contributor categories.

There are 12 finalists in each group. Committees will meet in August to send three candidates in the Seniors category and one in the Coach/Contributor category to the full selection committee for consideration at their annual meeting early next year. All four candidates can be elected for induction in the Hall during that meeting.

In the Seniors category, the finalists are former Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson, former Eagles and Rams linebacker Maxie Baughan, former Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar, former Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley, former Packers running back/defensive back Cecil Isbell, former Jets defensive tackle Joe Klecko, former Dolphins guard Bob Kuechenberg, former Rams cornerback Eddie Meador, former Falcons linebacker Tommy Nobis, former Bengals defensive back Ken Riley, former Packers wide receiver Sterling Sharpe, and former Cowboys and Giants cornerback Everson Walls.

The Coach/Contributor finalists are television executive Roone Arledge, former Cardinals and Chargers coach Don Coryell, former Packers and Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren, former personnel executive Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, former Browns/Ravens owner Art Modell, former Lions head coach Buddy Parker, former Broncos, Giants and Falcons head coach Dan Reeves, Steelers owner Art Rooney Jr., former Raiders, Broncos and Washington head coach Mike Shanahan, former Rams head coach and longtime NFL assistant Clark Shaughnessy, and longtime NFL scout and personnel executive/current director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance John Wooten.

