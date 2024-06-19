Hall’s 209 wins AJGA tournament; Stripling qualifies for state Amateur

MOULTRIE - Colquitt County junior golfer Michael Hall shot a 72-66-66 for a 9-under 204 at the Bartram Trail Golf Club in Evans recently to take first place in the Vaughn Taylor Championship.

And Eli Stripling, another Sunset Country Club player, shot a 67 at Doublegate Country Club in Albany to earn first place in a field of 53 players and qualify for the Georgia State Amateur that will be held in July at Augusta Country Club.

Tanner Brown earned a first alternate spot after shooting a 73.

Hall’s win came in his first career American Junior Golf Association event.

Hall started tournament play bogey, double-bogey, bogey, then went 13-under the rest of the way.

Austin Baker, another Sunset Country Club junior, shot three rounds of 73 and finished tied for 27th with a 219 in the 52-player field.

Baker also finished second in his age group in the Georgia PGA Junior Championship held recently at Doublegate.

He shot rounds of 74, 72 and 71 and tied for eighth place overall out of 105 players in the 14-19 age group.

Of this and that:

• Wenbo Chen, the former Moss Farms Diving head coach and current University of Minnesota head coach, has earned a trip to next month’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Golden Gopher Sarah Bacon teamed with Kassidy Cook to win the synchronized 3-meter springboard event on Monday in the first day of the Olympic Team Trials being held in Knoxville, Tenn.

Cook, who is 29, is a 2016 Olympian and became the first female diver to make non-consecutive U.S. Olympic Teams.

Wenbo, who will go to Paris as Bacon’s coach, is preparing for his 16th season at Minnesota.

He was an assistant coach at Moss Farms for two years before taking over in 1998 as the program’s head coach, a job he held for three years.

Wenbo was the USA Diving head coach and associate director of USA Diving’s National Training Center from 2005-2009.

• There are four others in Knoxville with Moss Farms connections.

Former Diving Tiger Carson Tyler is taking part in his second straight Olympic Trials.

He is scheduled to compete in Tuesday’s men’s synchro spring board prelim and final and in both the men’s platform and men’s 3-meter springboard events.

Camille Akridge Bowden, another former Diving Tiger, is one of the event’s judges.

And former Moss Farms coaches Jay Lerew, who is at Texas A&M, and John Fox, finishing his first season at Auburn, also have divers taking part in the Trials.

• Mike Harper and Donnie Edwards teamed up to win Sunset Country Club’s Member-Member tournament.

• In the recent Southeastern Junior Golf Tour event at Sea Palms at St. Simons Island, Davis Hall finished tied for second in the 12-13 age group; Cavin Hall was sixth in the 14-15 age group; and Jake Rowell was in the middle of the pack in the 16-19 age group.

The South team won the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association’s North-South All-Star event held June 5-6 at Sunset Country Club, defeating the North 22-14.

The South now holds a 9-7 edge in the annual Ryder Cup-style tournament, which has been held each year at Sunset.

The event’s Most Valuable Players were MacKenzie Connell of Pierce County and Jackson Cavanaugh of Northgate.