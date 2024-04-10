Halifax Town to play two home games at Accrington Stanley after postponements

With just 10 days of the regular season to go Halifax still have three home matches to play [Getty Images]

National League side Halifax Town are to play their next two home games at Accrington Stanley's Wham Stadium.

The West Yorkshire side have had a number of postponements at The Shay in recent weeks because of problems with the pitch, including having to call off Wednesday's game against Oldham.

An agreement has now been made with League Two Stanley for them to play their games with Barnet on Saturday and Ebbsfleet next Tuesday in Lancashire.

The two grounds are 26 miles apart.

No arrangements have been confirmed for the rearranged Oldham game.

With the National League season ending on Saturday, 20 April, the match against the Latics is likely to be played next Thursday.

Halifax are in the final play-off spot, one point ahead of eighth-placed Aldershot and with a game in hand on the Shots.