Halifax Academy still reaching for more after 46-0 shutout of Jordan Christian Prep

ORMOND BEACH — Having 12 seniors is a luxury for any high school football team, much less one with just 25 players on its roster.

At halftime on Friday, Halifax Academy's group was honored as part of homecoming and senior night festivities. But by then, it had already shown what has the the program venturing further and further into uncharted territory.

Halifax got scored 24 first-quarter points, led 40-0 halftime and cruised to a 46-0 victory over visiting Jordan Christian Prep at the Ormond Beach Sports Complex, improving to 6-1. According to MaxPreps, the Knights matched the program's all-time, 11-on-11 single-season wins record on Friday after finishing 6-4 in 2018.

SCOREBOARD: Volusia, Flagler high school football: Live scoreboard for Week 8 regular season games

It was every bit as dominant as the final score indicated, especially early. Sophomore quarterback Karl Nelson fired five first-half touchdown passes and finished with six, hitting on 10 of 20 passes for 264 yards. The Seahawks (1-4) meanwhile mustered just one first down and were held to minus-13 total yards.

Jordan Christian handed Halifax the ball at its own 10-yard line on the game's first play from scrimmage after a bad snap and it never got better. The Knights scored three plays later on a 9-yard connection from Nelson to Javonte Horton and the rout was on.

So, with that kind of discrepancy in score and stats, Halifax coach William Bell had to be pleased, right?

"No," he said flatly. "I've got to get the guys to understand that we have to be better.

"We had like five or six penalties tonight, for what? So, it's stuff like that we have to clean up as this season continues."

For Bell and the Knights, it's not how far they've come as a program, it's how far they have an opportunity to go. Halifax began playing 11-on-11 football in 2014 and has made the playoffs just once and that came in 2020, the COVID-19 year in which any team could opt in. The Knights finished 5-5 that season.

So, even with an experienced group in terms of age and years, it's a group that's extremely green when it comes to handling success and striving for more.

"I don't think our guys fully understand it yet because it's all new to them," Bell said. :A lot of these guys have never had success. A lot of these guys have never been in this situation. So, we've got to keep them humble during this process. That's what happened when we got to 4-0. We got to 4-0, everybody got the big head and Holy Trinity, excuse my French, busted our ass. So, going through that process and getting them to understand that, 'Hey we still have work to be done,' is what we're focused on."

The loss Bell alluded to, a 42-8 drubbing on the road at Holy Trinity Episcopal in Melbourne, helped give the Tigers the inside track on a District 4-1S title. But the Knights remain very much alive in the playoff race and Friday's result won't hurt.

Senior wideouts Omar Calhoun and Brandon McMillian starred with Calhoun taking all three of his receptions to the house, accounting for 66 yards and McMillian hauling in three passes for 91 yards and a score. Yet another senior, Camiese Sloss, accounted for the only points of the second half, pulling in a 55-yard scoring strike from Nelson.

After celebrating its own homecoming, the Knights will hit the road for another next week as it heads for Trinity Christian Academy in Deltona. But if there's anything Halifax is used to, it's crashing other squads' festivities.

"I know our guys are going to come out hungry," Bell said. "There's three teams that made us their homecoming this year and it doesn't turn out too good when teams tend do that."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: High school football: Halifax Academy pounds Jordan Christian Prep