Haliburton helps dedicate public court. 'We're incredibly lucky to have him in Indiana.'

INDIANAPOLIS — Every time Tyrese Haliburton makes his commute to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for an Indiana Pacers game day or the St. Vincent Center for practice, he drives past Fall Creek and 30th Park just off Fall Creek Parkway.

It was his familiarity with the park's public basketball court, his passion for giving back to the Indianapolis community and his own experiences playing on public courts that inspired him to choose the location as one of five spots around the city that will undergo renovations to closely mirror the Pacers' In-Season Tournament floor.

"I appreciate the sense of community and everything that can bring to a city," Haliburton said. "When the Pacers signed me to a long-term deal, it was important that I was able to pay that back to this community and invest here, because I'm gonna be here for a long time, hopefully for the rest of my career."

Mel Raines, the Pacers' CEO of Sports and Entertainment, said events like these help keep the world of sports grounded in the wake of Indianapolis' exciting spring and summer that featured the arrival of Fever phenom Caitlin Clark, the 108th Indianapolis 500, the 2024 Olympic Swim Trials and the Pacers' Eastern Conference Finals run.

"It's the things that our local sports heroes, our teams and our organizations are doing off the court and field that make Indianapolis unique," Raines said. " ... It's clear that is just part of Tyrese's DNA ... We're incredibly lucky to have him in Indiana."

When Haliburton was growing up in Oshkosh, Wisc., he was as immersed in the community as a child could be. He said he has more memories playing on public courts in Wisconsin than he can count.

Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers is hugged by his father, John Haliburton, while standing next to CEO of Pacers Sports and Entertainment Mel Raines at Fall Creek and 30th Park in Indianapolis June 14.

This approach to building relationships is all thanks to his father, John Haliburton.

"When I was growing up, the community raised the families," John said. "You weren't just this one's son, you were also that one's son, that one's son. If they saw you do good or bad, they had something to do with it."

While John is proud of Tyrese's on-court accomplishments, he said seeing Tyrese interact with Indianapolis' youth in events like these are "second to none." In fact, John said he often uses Tyrese as an example of how to act when he referees youth basketball games.

"They can see that my son came from the same place they're coming from, and he made it," John said.

That's why the ribbon cutting at Fall Creek and 30th Park was much more than an unveiling of a new court, guided with brief public speeches from Indianapolis representatives. It was a chance for young children, such as a large group of kids enrolled at Frederick Douglass School 19, to put up the first shots on the renovated court.

Haliburton's appearance wasn't just to make a statement and leave, he spent time with guests of all ages, stopping to take photos and converse with those who look up to him.

"Sometimes we get lost with people we see on TV like they're these mythical beings, but at the end of the day, we're all human beings," Tyrese said. " ... Just being able to interact with kids, it's kind of the best part of my job. Being role models, in a sense, it means the world."

The newly renovated public basketball court at Fall Creek and 30th Park in Indianapolis, photographed June 14. Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers headlined a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil the court to the public.

As children from numerous local organizations or schools sat in grass surrounding the court, donning black Indiana Pacers T-shirts, they listened to Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett dub them "the future of Indianapolis" in a brief but impassioned address. Later on, Tyrese looked behind him at these same children not letting the continuously growing heat affect them as they rotated between the four baskets.

He thought back to his experiences in Oshkosh, playing against his older brothers in their family driveway. Tyrese thought back to timing up his driveway exercise so he would always be spotted by his local high school basketball coach, making him think he was always outside practicing.

John remembered these formative days too, saying without them, his son would not be where he is today: an All-NBA honoree and an All-Star.

"Even when I go back home now, I usually take (my nieces) to the elementary school and play outside," Haliburton told IndyStar. "... Kids are so creative with what they can do... It's really the base of your childhood, playing outside with your friends."

Haliburton, Pacers' Sports and Entertainment, Indy Parks and Recreation and the City of Indianapolis will continue the partnership throughout the summer, unveiling four more renovated public basketball courts.

