At halfway point of 2019, Redskins on pace for 3rd pick in 2020 Draft. Who could they get?

If the season ended today the Redskins would land the third pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. And with two quarterback needy teams in front of them in Miami and Cincinnati, that could mean the Redskins get to select Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young, arguably the most disruptive defensive player in college football since Ndamukong Suh.

Much of the talk before the 2020 Draft will center around Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa and LSU QB Joe Burrow, but since the Redskins took Dwayne Haskins with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 Draft, it's a near certainty the team won't again be looking for a QB. Never say never, however, as Washington might be hiring a new coach or even overhauling their front office this offseason. Last year, the Arizona Cardinals drafted Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray first overall despite taking UCLA QB Josh Rosen with the 10th overall pick in 2018.

Back to Young. For those unfamiliar with his work, the Buckeye junior is 6-foot-5 and 265 lbs. with incredible speed and energy off the edge. For the season, Young has 13.5 sacks in eight games, including a dominant four sack performance last week against Wisconsin.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

CHASE YOUNG IS A PROBLEM.



The @OhioStateFB star picks up his 4th sack of the day, tying a program single-game record. pic.twitter.com/S45u1FaLfF



— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 26, 2019

Story continues

Of course Young wouldn't be the only possible pick for Washington at No. 3. Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy could make sense, as could Georgia OT Andrew Thomas or Ohio state CB Andrew Okudah. Plus other QB needy teams could want to move up for a passer. It's important to note that many of these players are juniors and could decide to forego the 2020 Draft and stay in college for their senior season.

According to NFL.com, current draft projections for 2020:

Miami (0-7)

Cincinnati (0-8)

Washington (1-7)

Atlanta (1-7)

New York Jets (1-6)

New York Giants (2-6)

Denver (2-6)

Tampa (2-5)

Cleveland (2-5)

LA Chargers (3-5)

Keep in mind Redskins interim head coach Bill Callahan has been steadfast that the team's goals are still to win games this season. If Washington pulls off some wins in the second half of the year, and winnable games are on the schedule against the Giants and Jets, draft position could tumble. It's also possible that the Redskins trade Trent Williams or other veteran players, which would give the team multiple first-round picks or other draft ammunition.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

At halfway point of 2019, Redskins on pace for 3rd pick in 2020 Draft. Who could they get? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington