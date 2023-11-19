HALFTIME: Texas leads Iowa State in a defensive struggle, 6-3

We have a defensive battle in Ames. The Texas Longhorns lead the Iowa State Cyclones at halftime, 6-3.

Only field goals have gone on the scoreboard but not for lack of opportunity. Texas twice crossed deep into Iowa State territory only to put up three points on those two drives.

After struggling for much of the early going in a 3-3 tie, Texas strung together a couple of long plays to get it into the red zone. Just over midway through the second quarter Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers hit wide receiver Jordan Whittington for a 30-yard gainer to get the team to the 25-yard line.

On the following play, Texas receiver Xavier Worthy found the corner on an end around play getting to the nine-yard line before fumbling. Iowa State took over from there.

Texas kicker Burt Auburn put up a 50-yard field goal after the final drive to end the half.

Cyclones defensive coordinator Jon Heacock has done an excellent job matching wits with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian so far. The Iowa State scheme has done well to flood passing lanes with defenders. The Longhorns will look to find the end zone and escape with victory in the second half.

