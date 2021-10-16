Halftime Takeaways: Successful Hail Mary keeps Florida within one score against LSU

Florida is in danger of losing another conference game on the road as the Gators are down 21-13 to LSU after one half of play.

A 42-yard prayer from Emory Jones was answered by Justin Shorter as time expired in the half, but that was the only thing that went right for Florida in the half. Jones had two interceptions and Florida all but abandoned its elite running game. Things have worked out better in the second half for the Gators this year, but Dan Mullen has a tough task ahead of him.

The wind in Baton Rouge is also making a difference in this one, especially on special teams. Aside from teed-up balls blowing over before the kickoff, punts and extra points are getting blocked as kickers wind up to beat the wind.

Emory Jones isn't where he needs to be halfway through the season

Emory Jones can run the ball as well as any quarterback in the SEC, but his passing abilities aren’t where they need to be. LSU is banged up on defense, but Jones is still slow at making his reads and inaccurate on many of the throws he does make. With an interception and some mistimed passes in the first half against LSU, Jones doesn’t look close to the caliber of quarterback some expected him to be this year.

The Hail Mary was nice, though.

Injuries could stall a second half comeback

Florida has been playing better in the second half this season, but injuries might hurt the chance of a comeback in the second half. In a disaster of a play, Emory Jones targeted a covered Trent Whittemore and threw an interception. Whittemore came up hurt on the play and has been icing his leg since. Rick Wells has replaced Whittemore in the slot for now.

Left guard Ethan White also is dealing with an injury and Josh Braun has replaced him for now. Left tackle Richard Gouraige came back from injury this week but has not been at his best. Florida gave up two sacks in the first half after only allowing three all year.

Where did the running game go?

Florida tried to get the passing game going against Vanderbilt last week after relying on the running game for most of the season. That may have something to do with Georgia having a stellar run defense, but LSU comes first and the Gators aren’t playcalling to their strengths.

Florida finished the second half with 165 passing yards and just 35 rushing yards. Malik Davis is back and Dameon Pierce has already finished off a drive with a rushing touchdown. Florida should lean on them in the second.

Special teams is going to be a factor in this one

Jordan Pouncey blocked a punt, Xzavier Henderson muffed a punt and Jeremy Crawshaw boomed a 57-yard punt for a touchback in the first six minutes of the game. Then, LSU blocked a Jace Christmann extra point attempt after Florida scored its first touchdown of the day.

It was a missed extra point that cost the Gators overtime against Alabama. Let’s see how it impacts this game in the second half.

The defense doesn't know what to do about Tyrion Davis-Price

Davis-Price had a breakout week against Kentucky despite an LSU loss last week. With Kayshon Bouttee going down for the year, the Tigers are leaning more heavily on the run game. Florida stopped LSU early, but Davis-Price got on a roll late in the first quarter and looks to be on his way to another big day.

The LSU running back finished the half with 94 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries. His season-high of 147 yards came last week against Kentucky.

