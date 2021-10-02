Halftime takeaways: Kentucky proving to be a challenge for Florida yet again

Florida leads Kentucky 10-7 at the half after both teams held each one another in check for the most part.

Anthony Richardson and Emory Jones worked together to get Florida down the field and in range for the leading field goal. Jace Christmann nailed the current difference-maker after it got pushed to a 51-yard kick on a penalty.

Wan’Dale Robinson broke a big play for a Wildcats touchdown early and nearly had another in the second quarter. Florida is once again without star defensive back Kaiir Elam and it is showing at times.

Zachary Carter got home for a sack and the defense looked good before Dan Mullen decided to let the clock go to halftime, so things could swing for Florida in the second half.

Anthony Richardson is officially back

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Although he was medically cleared for Alabama, Anthony Richardson hasn’t played in two weeks after a tweaked hamstring. Richardson officially returned to action in the first quarter, rushing for 11 yards and a first down. Emory Jones took over for him immediately after the play, but Richardson returned to lead half of a drive in the second quarter.

Tackling is going to continue to be an issue for the Gators

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wan’Dale Robinson made several Gators defenders miss for Kentucky’s first score of the evening. Trey Dean, Avery Helm and Rashad Torrence all missed tackles on Robinson. Preseason All-American Kaiir Elam is once again unavailable for Florida after being a late scratch for the second straight week, and he is clearly missed against Kentucky’s top receiver.

The offensive line is struggling on the road

UAA/Isabella Marley

After a decent first quarter offensively, Florida fell apart in the first few minutes of the second quarter. The Kentucky crowd forced two false starts from Florida, pushing the Gators back ten yards before stalling out on the ground. Later, a delay of game pushed back a 46-yard field goal attempt five yards.

Story continues

Florida has a kicker in Jace Christmann

UAA/Hannah White

Chris Howard kicked one field goal for Florida over the first three games of the season. A missed PAT against Alabama has seemingly put transfer Jace Christmann in the starting role, and he’s making the most of the opportunity. He nailed that pushed back 51-yard field goal mentioned above and saved a drive for the Gators in doing so. After hitting a 47-yard field goal against Tennessee, Christmann is looking like Florida’s kicker for now.

Dan Mullen is going to keep adjusting until he figure out what works

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The announce team touched on Dan Mullen’s ability to switch up the offense from year to year, but Florida’s head coach is showing he can do it from game to game as well. Emory Jones got the Gators into the end zone and then sputtered out on the next few drives. Bringing in Richardson changed up looks from the defense and helped get a struggling running game back on track.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

1

1

1

1