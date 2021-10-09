Halftime Takeaways: Florida leading Vanderbilt despite ‘awful’ defense

Florida is up 21-0 on Vanderbilt at halftime, but it hasn’t been the dominant showing Florida needed so far. The defense allowed Vandy to run 50 plays in the half and gain 200 total yards.

The running game has adjusted fine without Malik Davis this week, but the defense is still missing its injured stars. To make things worse, a targeting penalty took another player away from the Gators. Because of those losses, Vanderbilt nearly matched Florida in total yards for the half.

Anthony Richardson got to lead two drives for Florida, but neither went particularly well. Dan Mullen summed things up in a brief halftime interview. He said the quarterbacks needed to play better and that the defense played “awful.”

Mullen has had more success with his team in the second half this year, so hopefully he can express his frustrations with them sufficiently over the halftime break.

No Malik Davis? No problem

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

If you thought the loss of starting back Malik Davis was going to stop the Gators from racking up the rushing yards, think again. Nay’Quan Wright busted a 20-yard run that almost made it into the end zone on Florida’s first drive of the day, and Dameon Pierce closed it out with a one-yard touchdown run.

Wright broke a big 51-yard reception too later in the game.

The deep passes are a work in progress for Emory Jones

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Emory Jones connected with Trent Whittemore for a 32-yard catch early in the first quarter. A better defense may have forced an incompletion, but the deep shot was a sign of things to come for Florida against Vanderbilt. After weeks of short passes and quarterback runs, Jones tried to liven up the passing game with some deep attempts.

Story continues

The following two attempts looked pretty bad and didn’t come close to being a completion. Jones went back to the short passes for the rest of the half. If he can’t get it done against this secondary, I’m not sure he will be able to against any team.

Penalties still an issue for Florida

Gainesville Sun

The Gators committed two personal fouls on the same drive in the first quarter, including a targeting call that got Tre’Vez Johnson disqualified. Florida coach Dan Mullen erupted at the referees after Johnson was called for targeting, but the SEC Network crew agreed with the penalty.

The offensive line didn’t have to deal with a loud Kentucky crowd this week, but an illegal formation penalty got an Anthony Richardson first down called back. A holding call stalled an Emory Jones-led drive early in the second quarter as well. Florida has to clean it up to have any chance against Georgia.

Anthony Richardson is human after all

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The fans who called for Anthony Richardson to replace Emory Jones are seeing why Dan Mullen hasn’t made the switch. Richardson is still learning to make the right decisions in-game as evident by an interception on his throw of the game. His second drive was stalled by a penalty, but he failed to convert on third-and-7.

The defense is lucky to still have a shut out

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The defense hasn’t played that badly, but a reversed touchdown call and two missed field goals have saved them against Vanderbilt. The Gators allowed 200 yards of offense in the first half to their own 215.

Penalties kept drives alive, but there were still plays where the Gators struggled to make tackles. Florida is down Kaiir Elam and Ventrell Miller, and the defense hasn’t quite figured out how to compensate yet.

To give credit where it’s due, Jason Marshall Jr. forced an incompletion in the end zone with some good coverage in the first quarter and Daquan Newkirk had a nice big-man interception in the second.

