Halftime Takeaways: Florida collapses against Georgia in final two minutes

No one gave Florida much of a chance to keep things close against Georgia this week, and the Bulldogs are leading the Gators 24-0 at halftime.

It was a much closer game than the score indicated two minutes before the half. Florida trailed by only three points and it seemed as if a missed field goal could make the difference in the long run. Then came the turnover bug that has plagued Florida constantly throughout the season. Anthony Richardson had the ball stripped away from him before throwing two interceptions, all of which led to Georgia touchdowns.

Dan Mullen will have to decide whether or not he’s sticking with Richardson in the second half, or if he’s going with Emory Jones once again after the turnovers. The pressure seemed to play a factor in the final minutes of the half for Richardson, so a switch could help the offense get back on track.

The Anthony Richardson era has begun

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Fans have been asking for Anthony Richardson to start for some time now, and Dan Mullen finally pulled the trigger on a quarterback change ahead of the Georgia game. Mullen’s hesitance was always based on Richardson’s youth and inexperience, and it looks like he was right after one half of play.

A 19-yard connection with Kemore Gamble in the first quarter was the biggest play of the half, and he found Jacob Copeland for a nice gain too. Unfortunately, the turnovers will be what’s remembered from Richardson’s first start and they look to be costly ones.

The turnovers continue to bury Florida

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Things were going okay for Florida against Georgia until three big turnovers shifted the momentum in favor of the Bulldogs. Anthony Richardson fumbled the ball trying to make something out of a quarterback run deep in the Gators’ own territory, and Georgia scored immediately after.

Story continues

On the next drive, Kearis Jackson intercepted a tipped pass from Richardson, and Georgia scored immediately after once again. Richardson threw a pick-six on the next drive. What could have been a three-point game at the half ballooned into a 24-point deficit for the Gators and took all momentum from Florida.

The defense needs to figure out the counter play

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Georgia drove down the field in the opening drive of the game using the same counter run play LSU set a school record with against Florida two weeks ago. After Zamir White broke two nice runs, Florida’s defense was completely fooled by a fake. If Georgia is able to spam the same play LSU did against Florida without any repercussion, it’ll be another long day for Todd Grantham and his defense.

That opening drive was fortunately derailed by an intentional grounding penalty and missed field goal.

Dameon Pierce might be the better option at running back this week

Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports

Malik Davis and Nay’Quan Wright have been great this year, but Dameon Pierce is Florida’s guy when it comes to barreling through a wall of defense. Pierce broke a 19-yard run on his first carry of the day, which was far from the production the other two Florida running backs saw in the first quarter.

Georgia’s defense is aggressive and doesn’t like giving up rushing yards, but Pierce’s hard-nosed styled of running could push them back a bit. If Georgia’s front seven has to respect Pierce, it should give Anthony Richardson enough time to make a play or two.

Florida can't afford to miss field goals

Hannah White/UAA Communications

Florida missed going to overtime with Alabama because of a missed point-after attempt, and it could be a missed field goal that does Florida in this year against Georgia. The Bulldogs pushed one wide right first, but Jace Christmann‘s missed field goal for Florida was a missed opportunity for the Gators to take an early lead.

Before things got out of hand, Mullen opted to go for it on fourth-and-13 in the second quarter instead of attempting another 51-yarder. It’s not fair to blame the complete unraveling of the offense on Christmann, but perhaps Florida settles for a tie at the half instead of going for it if he nails that attempt.

