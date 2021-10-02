HALFTIME REPORT: Tide will walk away with big win if Kiffin continues the weirdness

The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will finish today’s game with a 5-0 record and a big SEC West win if Lane Kiffin keeps pulling odd tricks that aren’t executed.

At the half, Alabama leads Ole Miss 28-0.

Ole Miss’ opening drive was impressive, as they drove down the field and nearly scored after converting numerous fourth downs. However, that is where their luck ran out.

Kiffin told fans right before the game to have their popcorn ready, but most Alabama fans probably dropped theirs during one of the four Crimson Tide touchdowns.

The Ole Miss defense, which wasn’t expected to perform well, already allowed over 200 yards of total offense; 100 rushing and 101 passing.

Bryce Young has completed 11 of 15 passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Brian Robinson Jr. has been the lead man on the ground for the Crimson Tide, carrying the ball 18 times for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

Matt Corral, who is a Heisman frontrunner alongside Young, has thrown for 92 yards and that’s about it.

The ground game for the Rebels has been very ineffective, as Jerrion Ealy has nine carries for only 16 yards.

Lane Kiffin needs to start making smarter decisions if he wants to be the first former Nick Saban assistant to defeat the legendary coach.

