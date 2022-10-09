Halftime report: Shipley’s touchdown sends Clemson to the locker room with the lead

It was a slow first half for Clemson on the road at Alumni Stadium against Boston College as the Tigers’ offense struggled to get much going but entered halftime with a 10-3 lead.

Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei hasn’t been his best tonight though Clemson’s wide receivers are doing him no favors once again, dropping some big passes from their quarterback. Uiagalelei completed 8 of 10 passes for 80-yards with an interception in the first half.

Points came off the leg of B.T. Potter on a 35-yard field goal on the game’s first drive. The Tigers didn’t score again until their final drive of the first half on a Will Shipley 1-yard touchdown run.

Clemson’s defense has done a great job keeping the Golden Eagles’ offense out of the end zone.

