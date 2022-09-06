Halftime Report: No. 4 Clemson 14, Georgia Tech 3

After the first half of Clemson’s matchup against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Tigers came away with the 14-3 lead, but not without some struggles.

Clemson started off Monday night’s contest with a bang thanks to safety Andrew Mukuba’s pick off of Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims in the first offensive play of the game. The Tigers were unable to convert though and struggled to make it happen offensively for the majority of the first half.

Will Shipley finally got Clemson on the board in the second. After a huge blocked punt by former walk-on Carson Donnelly on special teams that was recovered by wide receiver Brannon Spector for 15 yards, Shipley later returned the ball for a one-yard rushing touchdown to give the Tigers the 7-0 lead with 10 minutes to go.

Fourth-ranked Clemson struck yet again in the second quarter this time with a 6-yard connection between quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and wide receiver Beaux Collins to extend the lead to 14-0. The Yellow Jackets responded with Jude Kelley’s 45-yard field goal for a score of 14-3 at the half.

Though Clemson had its struggles on the offensive front, the Tigers defense so far has been lights out from the get-go. First-year defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin’s defense recorded 47 total tackles, 7 for a loss, one interception and one pass breakup.

Maybe let DJ throw the ball… good things seem to happen. At least tonight. — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) September 6, 2022

KJ Henry is having a monster game — Matt Connolly (@MattOnClemson) September 6, 2022

DJ Uiagalelei rolls out for the TD pass 🎯 pic.twitter.com/LHYMDqk3ok — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 6, 2022

This not going to work for me.. get this kid out of there.. OMG 🤦🏾‍♂️ — James Davis (@Only1JamesDavis) September 6, 2022

Our backs are 8-18 and that’s the biggest surprise of the first half to me. — Philip Sikes (@PSikes21) September 6, 2022

