Halftime Report: Clemson tied with Miami as the Tigers offense continues to hold back the defense

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are tied 7-7 on the road against Miami as the Clemson offense continues its struggles, and the defense continues to impress.

Outside of a monster 80-yard touchdown run from Miami’s Brashard Smith, the Clemson defense is once again putting forth a phenomenal performance. Miami’s offense has had no answers for this elite Tigers defense that has been wreaking havoc on this Hurricanes offense on seemingly all but one play.

In the half, the defense allowed just 31 passing yards and 108 rushing yards, which would look a lot better without the big touchdown run. They are doing their job.

On the other hand, the Clemson offense picked up right where they left off heading into their Week 7 bye… struggling. Turnovers have been the story once again, as the Tigers have fumbled twice in this matchup, including a Will Shipley fumble right on the one-yard line as the offense was set to score. They had three turnovers in the first half.

Their lone touchdown came on a tight end Jake Briningstool 32-yard touchdown catch. Other than that, this offense has been holding the Tigers’ defense back as they have been throughout much of this season.

Clemson’s offense will look to recover in the second half.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire