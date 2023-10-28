Halftime Report: Clemson’s struggles continue as they trail NC State 10-7

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football team have struggled throughout the 2023 season, and that struggle has continued against NC State as the Tigers trail the Wolfpack 10-7 at the half in Carter-Finley Stadium.

Outside of one brutal drive, the Clemson defense has played a strong football game against the Wolfpack. Allowing 85 yards in a half will almost always be a good thing, allowing just 20 passing yards in the game. Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro is having a great day, with a sack and two tackles for loss.

On offense, well, the struggles are very real. Totaling 162 yards in a half isn’t the worst thing in the world, but not scoring points is. Just seven points for the Tigers’ offense in this one, with the score coming on a 1-yard Phil Mafah touchdown.

Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik ended the first half completing 14-23 passes for 124 yards and an interception. The team totaled 38 rushing yards in the half.

