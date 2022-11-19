Halftime report: Clemson outplays Miami for a commanding first-half lead

It was all Clemson in the first half in Death Valley as Dabo Swinney, and the Tigers lead Miami 24-0 at halftime.

Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had a great first half as he continues trending back in the right direction. The junior quarterback completed 14-19 passes for 128 yards and two passing touchdowns, adding an 8-yard touchdown run as well. Tight end Davis Allen made a beautiful catch in the end zone for one of those touchdowns.

Will Shipley and the run game have been solid, with Shipley totaling 41-yards, Phil Mafah 22 yards, and Uiagalelei with 27 yards on the ground. It has been the best offensive performance we’ve seen in a half from the Tigers this season.

On the defensive side of the ball, even with starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee out, the defense has been excellent. This first half was by far the defense’s best half of football this season. In a full half of football, Miami’s offense generated 13 passing yards and -5 rushing yards for eight total yards in the first half.

It was a near-perfect first half for Swinney and the No.9 Tigers.

