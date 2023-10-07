Halftime Report: Clemson leads Wake Forest 7-3 behind an excellent defensive performance

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football team have not looked great at halftime of their homecoming game against Wake Forest.

Leading the Demon Deacons 7-3, the Tigers’ offense has been subpar today. They have struggled to get much going outside of one scoring drive.

It was a 16-play, 75-yard drive for Cade Klubnik and the Clemson offense, with Klubnik calling his own number, taking a QB option 7 yards for the score, and giving Clemson a 7-3 lead. The offense totaled just ___ yards in the first half.

Luckily for the offense, the Clemson defense came to play. Led by Wade Woodaz’s two sacks, this defense got themselves out of multiple tough situations they were thrust into. They allowed 55 passing yards and 65 rushing yards while keeping the Demon Deacons out of the end zone.

Clemson will need to turn things around in the second half.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire