Halftime Report: Clemson leads Syracuse 21-7 behind strong quarterback play
Dabo Swinney and the Tigers lead Dino Babers and Syracuse on the road 21-7 after a strong start from starting quarterback Cade Klubnik, along with Clemson’s defense.
Clemson’s defense got things going early, with defensive end Justin Mascoll forcing a fumble with a monster hit, giving the Tigers the ball on their own 45. Cade Klubnik and the Tigers’ offense took advantage, going 7 plays for 55 yards, ending with a Klubnik laser to wide receiver Troy Stellato to give Clemson a 7-0 lead.
The Tigers’ offense would be given another great opportunity by the defense after defensive end Xavier Thomas recovered a Syracuse fumble and returned it to the Orange’s three-yard line. Two plays after, Will Shipley scored a two-yard touchdown to extend the Clemson lead to 14-0.
Syracuse would respond shortly after, putting together their best drive of the first half. Going 8 plays for 75 yards, Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader found Dan Villari for a 28-yard touchdown.
After some time without a score for both teams, Clemson struck on a huge play near the end of the first half. Star wide receiver Beaux Collins ran a nasty route with a double move, dusting the Syracuse cornerback for a 47-yard touchdown and a 21-7 lead.
Klubnik ended the half, completing 16 of 25 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. The Tigers will look to continue their success in the second half.