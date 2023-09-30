Halftime Report: Clemson leads Syracuse 21-7 behind strong quarterback play

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers lead Dino Babers and Syracuse on the road 21-7 after a strong start from starting quarterback Cade Klubnik, along with Clemson’s defense.

Clemson’s defense got things going early, with defensive end Justin Mascoll forcing a fumble with a monster hit, giving the Tigers the ball on their own 45. Cade Klubnik and the Tigers’ offense took advantage, going 7 plays for 55 yards, ending with a Klubnik laser to wide receiver Troy Stellato to give Clemson a 7-0 lead.

The Tigers’ offense would be given another great opportunity by the defense after defensive end Xavier Thomas recovered a Syracuse fumble and returned it to the Orange’s three-yard line. Two plays after, Will Shipley scored a two-yard touchdown to extend the Clemson lead to 14-0.

Syracuse would respond shortly after, putting together their best drive of the first half. Going 8 plays for 75 yards, Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader found Dan Villari for a 28-yard touchdown.

After some time without a score for both teams, Clemson struck on a huge play near the end of the first half. Star wide receiver Beaux Collins ran a nasty route with a double move, dusting the Syracuse cornerback for a 47-yard touchdown and a 21-7 lead.

Klubnik ended the half, completing 16 of 25 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. The Tigers will look to continue their success in the second half.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire