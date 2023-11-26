Halftime Report: Clemson leads South Carolina 13-7 in a defensive battle

Dabo Swinney and Clemson are in a close one Saturday night as the Tigers lead South Carolina 13-7 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

The game has been highlighted by defense, as both Clemson’s and South Carolina’s offenses have dominated. While the defenses have been playing great football, the offenses have been incredibly underwhelming.

Clemson’s only touchdown came on a 42-yard scoop and score to the house by freshman Khalil Barnes. On the Gamecocks’ next offensive play, Barnes picked off Rattler on a deep ball from South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler. South Carolina scored on a 1-yard Luke Doty touchdown run.

Both starting quarterbacks have struggled, with Cade Klubnik completing 8-15 for 32 yards and Rattler completing 7-14 for 34 yards and an interception. It has not been a fun offensive night.

The game’s biggest story comes from kicker Jonathan Weitz, who has hit a 49-yard and 50-yard field goal tonight. Weitz has come up huge from 1-7 on the season to two huge kicks.

