Halftime Report: Clemson leads FAU 34-0 as the Tigers dominate the first half

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football team did exactly what they needed to in the first half against Florida Atlantic, heading into the locker room with a 34-0 lead over the Owls.

It started with the Tigers’ defense, who came out in this first half looking to prove a point. They did just that, shutting out the Owls in the first quarter while disrupting their offense at every level of the field.

Nate Wiggins got the scoring going on his 46-yard pick-six, but he wasn’t the only one to cause a turnover. Freshman Khalil Barnes has had a great start, adding an interception of his own.

The Clemson defense has allowed 20 rushing yards and 74 passing yards through two quarters.

On offense, Cade Klubnik and the Tigers have looked excellent and confident. Klubnik has completed 13 of 17 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. His touchdowns were a 30-yard strike to freshman wide receiver Tyler Brown and a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jake Briningstool.

On the ground, Klubnik has added 28 yards and a touchdown. Phil Mafah had a 19-yard touchdown run, ending the half with 4 carries for 41 yards and the score. Will Shipley has nine carries for 38 yards.

It was an excellent start for this Clemson team.

