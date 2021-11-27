HALFTIME REPORT: Alabama’s offense struggles as Auburn leads 7-0 at the half

Bryce Young is running for his life, Bill O’Brien has completely abandoned the running game, and John Metchie can’t seem to catch a cold as Auburn leads Alabama 7-0 at the half.

Alabama has just 68 yards of total offense in the half. Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has done nothing to counteract the aggressive play of the Tiger defense.

Auburn’s lone touchdown came after a targeting call on Jameson Williams set the Tigers up in prime scoring position.

Alabama’s offense will need to show up in the second half if they want to escape Auburn with a victory.

