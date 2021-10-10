HALFTIME REPORT: Alabama not playing to potential

The Crimson Tide are taking on Texas A&M in a very important matchup in the SEC West.

Alabama isn’t exactly playing up to their potential, allowing home-team Texas A&M to get a 24-10 lead against the No. 1 team in the country at the half.

Alabama isn’t playing the best defensive game they have on the year, allowing 24 points in just two quarters.

Alabama QB Bryce Young has only completed 11 of 19 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. He threw a pick early on, but otherwise he has been on target.

The defense could be playing a lot better. Sophomore QB Zach Calzada has completed 13 of 14 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns, while throwing one interception.

The rushing defense hasn’t been any better, allowing 75 yards on 18 carries, just at 4 yards per carry and one touchdown.

Alabama needs to step their game up if they want to win this game. So far, they haven’t been playing up to their potential.

Alabama will enter the second-half hoping to have a much better game.

