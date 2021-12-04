HALFTIME REPORT: Alabama leads Georgia at the half 24-17

What a first half of football in Atlanta as Alabama leads the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs 24-17!

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has put on an absolute clinic. Through one half of play, Young is 17-27 for 286 yards passing and three total touchdowns, two through the air, and one on the ground. Young is also Alabama’s leading rusher with three carries for 40 yards.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett also played well in the first half, throwing for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Alabama will get the ball to start the second half and can hopefully add to its seven-point lead.

