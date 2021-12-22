HALFTIME REPORT: Alabama down 6 against Davidson at the half

Alabama is taking on Davidson in the C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham, AL tonight, and it’s been anything but easy as the Crimson Tide are behind by six at the half.

Their opponent, Davidson, is 8-2 on the year and is in the midst of a seven-game winning streak.

Alabama is shooting 43% from the floor, including 36.8% from three. They’ve hit on all four of their free-throw attempts.

The Crimson Tide is led in scoring by Jaden Shackelford, who has 12 points. Tonight’s rebounding leader for Alabama so far is Juwan Gary with four boards.

Defensively, Alabama is allowing 51.7% shooting from the floor. Davidson is also shooting 57%% from beyond the arc and has hit all three of their free throws.

Hyunjung Lee leads Davidson in scoring with 12 points. He’s also recorded a couple of assists.

The Crimson Tide needs to find some consistency in their 3-pt shooting if they want to come out of this building tonight with a win.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

