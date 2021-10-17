HALFTIME REPORT: Alabama in control at the half with a 21-6 lead

No. 5 Alabama, coming off a tough loss to Texas A&M last week, has responded well in the first half against Mississippi State leading the Bulldogs 21-6 at the half.

John Metchie got the Tide on the board first with a 46-yard touchdown reception from Bryce Young.

Jordan Battle picked off Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers and took it to the house to extends Alabama’s lead to 14-3.

Then Alabama went on a 16 play 93 yards drive that was capped off with a Brian Robinson Jr. 1-yard touchdown run.

Bryce Young has been steady in the first half completing 13-18 pass attempts for 142 yards and one touchdown.

Brian Robinson Jr. continues his hot streak with 57 yards in the first half and one touchdown.

John Metchie has finally woke up and has been a tough cover the Mississippi State defense collecting five catches for 97 yards and one touchdown.

The Alabama defense, led by Will Anderson, has pressured Will Rogers all night making it tough for the Bulldog offense.

