HALFTIME REPORT: Alabama up 33-30 over Miami at the half

Alabama is playing in their third game of the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, FL tonight and looking for their sixth win of the year.

The Miami Hurricanes aren’t making it easy for them, however, with a tight game ongoing throughout the first half. Alabama’s Jahvon Quinerly hit a buzzer-beater three-pointer to end the half, giving the Crimson Tide a 33-30 advantage.

Alabama has shot 40.6% from the field, including 16.7% from behind the three-point line. They’ve hit on two out of five free throws and committed nine turnovers in the half.

The Crimson Tide allowed 40.7% shooting from the field and 12.5% from three. Alabama forced seven turnovers and the Hurricanes shot 78% from the foul line.

Alabama’s leading scorer through 20 minutes is freshman JD Davison with 8 points.

Juwan Gary and Keon Ellis are right behind Davison on the board, both have each earned five points.

Kameron McGusty is the leader for the Canes with 12 points.

With one half to go, Alabama has plenty of time to bust this game wide open.

