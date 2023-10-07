Halftime recap: Texas A&M’s pass rush propels Aggies to 17-10 lead over Alabama

As a wise man once said, “Are you not entertained?” In the week leading up to Texas A&M welcoming No. 11 Alabama, everyone expected a hard-fought clash, and the first two quarters did not disappoint.

With one half of football in the books, it was the Aggies’ prolific pass rush that helped propel them to an early 17-10 lead. The Maroon and White brought Jalen Milroe down four times through the first two quarters. Fadil Diggs led the way with two sacks, while Edgerrin Cooper and Walter Nolen each chipped in with one sack respectively.

Aside from a broken coverage that allowed Milroe to find Isaiah Bond for a 52-yard score, A&M’s defense held their own in the first half. The Crimson Tide mustered just a field goal for the remainder of the half, as Milroe was constantly under duress on all sides.

🔟 bringing the pressure again 😤 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/0TOfofXmhd — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 7, 2023

Another highlight-worthy punt return from Ainias Smith, who nearly took it back for six points, set up the Aggies in excellent field position early into the second half. Max Johnson took advantage accordingly, finding his younger brother Jake Johnson for A&M’s first score of the day.

Brotherly love. Max → Jake. 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/stM3tYBkfP — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 7, 2023

To close out the second half, the Aggies won the battle in the trenches to set up a short-yardage first-and-goal situation. Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M’s de-factor RB1, powered his way into the end zone to give the Aggies their 17-10 lead through two quarters.

Win the battle in the trenches. @turnUplevee powers his way into the endzone for his third TD of the year. 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/rkznuKJy5o — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 7, 2023

Only two quarters remain in Saturday’s clash, and whoever comes out on top will be in the driver’s seat for the SEC West.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire