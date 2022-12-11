Halftime analysis of the Texans’ Week 14 matchup vs. Cowboys

The Houston Texans have used every trick in the book against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of their Week 14 matchup. After hinting at the return of quarterback Davis Mills all week, they turned to veteran backup Jeff Driskel in key situations to breathe life into the offense against their intrastate rival.

Though Driskel hasn’t played like an MVP candidate, he has done enough to keep Houston in the game, and Mills has played competent if-not-spectacular football as well. Rookie running back Dameon Pierce has been heavily involved in the offense this week and scored the Texans’ only touchdown of the first half.

Here are our thoughts on the Texans’ first-half performance against Dallas:

Key injuries impact Texans' depth

Injuries to rookie starters Christian Harris and Kenyon Green are threatening to make a huge impact on both sides of the ball in the second half for Houston. Harris, a linebacker, has been finding his niche in the Texans’ defense since making his debut in late October and has fought hard to make his presence felt in recent weeks. Green, a first-round pick in the 2022 draft class, has been a consistent starter on Houston’s offensive line but has struggled to be effective as a starter at times this season.

These up-and-coming prospects can’t afford to miss time for the Texans as they continue to develop into impact players. Their status moving forward will be a key storyline in the rest of this game.

As if things couldn’t get any worse for Houston, veteran cornerback Steven Nelson would exit the matchup late in the second half with an ankle injury, forcing the Texans to further utilize their depth in the second half.

Two-quarterback system surprisingly effective for offense

Midway through the second quarter, it seemed that the Texans might have a quarterback advantage over Dallas. Neither Driskel nor Mills had missed on any of their combined six passing attempts, and Houston had a chance to take the lead with about five minutes remaining in the half. Mills would miss his next two attempts, but at least managed to keep the ball safe on the off-target throws. Driskel would find Amari Rodgers for the receiver’s first touchdown in a Texans uniform to give Houston a lead just before the halftime whistle.

This unique approach implemented by Lovie Smith’s coaching staff was risky, but with a 1-10-1 record, the Texans didn’t exactly have a lot to lose. Driskel has shown an ability to keep the offense moving, and Mills has proven that he can make things happen through the air, even if he isn’t exactly dominating the matchup.

With more help from their running game, this two-headed monster at quarterback just might prove to be a winning strategy.

Tremon Smith's interception gave Texans' life late in second quarter

Veteran cornerback Tremon Smith came down with a clutch interception late in the second quarter that gave Houston a chance to take the lead heading into halftime. It was the second forced turnover of the game for the Texans, who has recovered a muffed punt earlier in the matchup.

Smith’s big play was the most exciting defensive development for Houston to this point in the game and set the Texans up to take the lead on Driskel’s touchdown pass to Amari Rodgers. It will likely take another turnover to help Houston get over the hump against the Cowboys in the second half, but with help from Smith and the rest of the Texans’ secondary, they just might see some light at the end of the tunnel in their pursuit of their second win of the 2022 season.

