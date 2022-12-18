Halftime analysis of Bears’ Week 15 matchup vs. Eagles

The Chicago Bears are searching for their fourth win of the 2022 season against the 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles in their highly anticipated Week 15 matchup against the NFC’s top team by record. Through two quarters, Chicago has managed to keep this game close and is down by just four points heading into the second half.

Their offense is still trying to find a way to get into gear with Justin Fields under center, and despite some efficient play in the running game, the unit only managed to put up six points at the halftime whistle. Against such a capable opponent, they will likely need to figure out how to double that scoring output if the Bears intend to emerge as the victors in this NFC showdown.

Here are our thoughts on Chicago’s performance against Philadelphia at halftime in Week 15:

Bears defense bottled up Jalen Hurts in first half

Jalen Hurts is among the league’s most dangerous quarterbacks, but the Bears have effectively neutralized him to this point in the game. Hurts completed just 50 percent of his passes in the first half, and with the exception of a long touchdown run that gave the Eagles a lead just before halftime, he has put up a relatively pedestrian performance. Chicago’s effective strategy for bottling him up in the passing game has made the difference in this matchup so far, and if they weren’t playing such outstanding defense, the complexion of this game would surely be different at this juncture.

They’ll need help from the offense on the other side of the ball, but if the Bears can start scoring points, they could come away with a signature win under the most improbable conditions.

Justin Fields posted efficient first-half numbers

In stark contrast to Hurts, Fields is having one of his better showings of the season heading into the third quarter and has posted efficient numbers against the Eagles’ lockdown defense. Both with his feet and through the air, Fields has managed to move the ball down the field for points in the first half, even getting the Bears into the lead on a drive that was capped off by a nine-yard David Montgomery touchdown run.

The second-year quarterback has completed eight of his 12 passing attempts and added 81 yards on the ground on 11 carries.

This standout performance could not have come at a better time for Chicago fans who have been waiting for Fields to win a big game all season. If he can build on his first-half outing through the next 30 minutes of game time, the Bears just might have a chance to serve Philadelphia their second loss of the year.

Bears are losing the penalty battle early

Aside from their scoring output, the only other facet that the Bears need to focus on cleaning up is their discipline, as they are conceding more penalties than the Eagles heading into halftime. Four calls have gone against Chicago so far for a total of 19 yards that have helped Philadelphia stay in the game. If they can keep from beating themselves and giving the Eagles more opportunities to turn the game around, the Bears should have a good shot at closing out this game in the second half.

