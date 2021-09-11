HALFTIME: Alabama overcomes offensive struggles, shows no mercy vs. Mercer

No. 1 Alabama hosts FCS opponent Mercer in the Crimson Tide’s first home game of the season after beginning their 2021 campaign against then-No. 14 Miami in Atlanta. Now, at the half, Alabama leads Mercer 31-0.

The Crimson Tide offense started out slow, as the offensive line allowed for plenty of quarterback pressure, which forced Young to make some inaccurate and poorly-timed throws.

Bryce Young continues to show what he’s capable of, as he throws for 91 yards and one touchdown on 11 completions from 19 attempts.

Alabama’s ground game has been effective, as they have a combined 101 yards and two touchdowns, with Brian Robinson and Jase McLellan each reaching the endzone.

The defense has held Mercer to limited production. They have only been limited to 12 passing yards and 23 rushing yards.

Nick Saban certainly will provide some different looks, and could potentially enter some young faces into the game, as he and the team looks to spark up the offense.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide as they look to have a stronger second half.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.